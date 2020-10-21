Major US indices close lower on the day and near the lows of the day
Technical Analysis
Up and down trading day on stimulus hopes
The major US indices are ending the session with modest declines - but near the lows - in what has been an up and down session spurred on by the coronavirus stimulus talks out of Washington.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index -7.64 points or -0.22% at 3435.48
- NASDAQ index -31.799 points or -0.28% at 11484.69
- Dow industrial average -98.1 points or -0.35% at 28210.69
The major indices gave up earlier gains.
- The S&P index was up 21.74 points at the high
- The NASDAQ index is up 97.3 points at the high
- The Dow industrial average was up 141 points at the high
Tesla will report Q3 results after the bell (at about 4:20 PM ET)
- earnings-per-share expected at $0.57
- revenues expected at $8.36 billion
Also reporting after the close are Chipotle, CSX, Whirlpool, and Sands.
European indices today also close lower across the board and near their session lows. The UK FTSE 100 and Italian MIB was the weakest of the majors.