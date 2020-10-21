Major US indices close lower on the day and near the lows of the day

Up and down trading day on stimulus hopes

The major US indices are ending the session with modest declines - but near the lows - in what has been an up and down session spurred on by the coronavirus stimulus talks out of Washington.





The final numbers are showing:



S&P index -7.64 points or -0.22% at 3435.48



NASDAQ index -31.799 points or -0.28% at 11484.69



Dow industrial average -98.1 points or -0.35% at 28210.69







The major indices gave up earlier gains.

The S&P index was up 21.74 points at the high



The NASDAQ index is up 97.3 points at the high



The Dow industrial average was up 141 points at the high

Tesla will report Q3 results after the bell (at about 4:20 PM ET)