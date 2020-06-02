Major US indices close near session highs
Technical Analysis
Dow industrial average rising by over 1%. Posts 2 day win streakthe US major indices are closing near session highs. The Dow industrial average led the index is charged with a 1.05% gain. S&P and NASDAQ posts the 6th gain in 7 trading days. The NASDAQ index is closing lesson 3% from the record high set in February.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 25.09 points or 0.82% at 3080.82. The high price reached 3081.07. The low price extended to 3051.64
- NASDAQ index rose 56.326 points or 0.59% at 9608.37. The high price reached 9611.22. The low price extended to 9472.08
- Dow industrial average rose by 267.63 points or 1.05% at 25742.65. The high price reached 25743.13. The low extended to 25523.74.
Some winners today included:
- Chewy, +9.6%
- Square Inc., +6.3%
- Qualcomm, +6.2%
- Alcoa, +4.53%
- General Electric, +4.29%
- Alibaba, +3.79%
- FedEx +3.42%
- Slack, +3.2%
- Citigroup, +2.79%
- Broadcom, +2.76%
- Southwest Airline, +2.56%
- American Express, +2.36%
Some losers today included:
- LYFT, -2.85%
- Wynn Resorts, -2.73%
- Beyond Meat, -2.61%
- Gilead, -2.53%
- Tesla, -1.87%
- Amgen, -1.43%
- Raytheon technologies, -1.28%
- Northrop Grumman, -1.16%
- Intuit, -1.03%
- Booking.com -1.0%
- Starbucks, -0.69%
- Costco, -0.39%