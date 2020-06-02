Major US indices close near session highs

Dow industrial average rising by over 1%. Posts 2 day win streak





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index up 25.09 points or 0.82% at 3080.82. The high price reached 3081.07. The low price extended to 3051.64



NASDAQ index rose 56.326 points or 0.59% at 9608.37. The high price reached 9611.22. The low price extended to 9472.08



Dow industrial average rose by 267.63 points or 1.05% at 25742.65. The high price reached 25743.13. The low extended to 25523.74.

Some winners today included:

Chewy, +9.6%

Square Inc., +6.3%



Qualcomm, +6.2%



Alcoa, +4.53%



General Electric, +4.29%



Alibaba, +3.79%

FedEx +3.42%

Slack, +3.2%

Citigroup, +2.79%

Broadcom, +2.76%

Southwest Airline, +2.56%

American Express, +2.36% Some losers today included:

LYFT, -2.85%



Wynn Resorts, -2.73%

Beyond Meat, -2.61%

Gilead, -2.53%

Tesla, -1.87%

Amgen, -1.43%



Raytheon technologies, -1.28%



Northrop Grumman, -1.16%



Intuit, -1.03%



Booking.com -1.0%



Starbucks, -0.69%



Costco, -0.39%



the US major indices are closing near session highs. The Dow industrial average led the index is charged with a 1.05% gain. S&P and NASDAQ posts the 6th gain in 7 trading days. The NASDAQ index is closing lesson 3% from the record high set in February.