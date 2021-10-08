Major US indices close the day lower. Snap a three day win streak

NASDAQ index falls -0.5%. S&P and Dow marginally lower on the day

Dow has best week since June



Major indices all closed higher for the week



S&P post the best week since August



Energy and financials lead today as oil moves higher and interest rates to move higher

A look at the final numbers shows: Dow industrial average fell -8.7 points or -0.03% at 34746.24.



S&P index fell -8.4 points or -0.19% at 4391.35



NASDAQ index fell -74.47 points or -0.51% at 14579.55. That closed near the lows for the day at 14569.68. The index was up as much as 0.31% at the highs



The Russell 2000 fell -17 points or -0.76% at 2233.09

For the week, the Dow industrial average led the way with a 1.27% gain

Dow, +1.27%



S&P index +0.83%



NASDAQ index +0.1%

Year-to-date gains show:

Dow +13.59%



S&P index +16.96%



NASDAQ index +13.14%

The major US indices are closing the day lower. The declines snapped a three day win streak for the indices.