Major US indices close the day lower. Snap a three day win streak

Author: Greg Michalowski

NASDAQ index falls -0.5%. S&P and Dow marginally lower on the day

The major US indices are closing the day lower. The declines snapped a three day win streak for the indices.
  • Dow has best week since June
  • Major indices all closed higher for the week
  • S&P post the best week since August
  • Energy and financials lead today as oil moves higher and interest rates to move higher
A look at the final numbers shows:
  • Dow industrial average fell -8.7 points or -0.03% at 34746.24.
  • S&P index fell -8.4 points or -0.19% at 4391.35
  • NASDAQ index fell -74.47 points or -0.51% at 14579.55. That closed near the lows for the day at 14569.68.  The index was up as much as 0.31% at the highs
  • The Russell 2000 fell -17 points or -0.76% at 2233.09
For the week, the Dow industrial average led the way with a 1.27% gain
  • Dow, +1.27%
  • S&P index +0.83%
  • NASDAQ index +0.1%
Year-to-date gains show:
  • Dow +13.59%
  • S&P index +16.96%
  • NASDAQ index +13.14%
