Major US indices close the day lower. Snap a three day win streak
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index falls -0.5%. S&P and Dow marginally lower on the dayThe major US indices are closing the day lower. The declines snapped a three day win streak for the indices.
- Dow has best week since June
- Major indices all closed higher for the week
- S&P post the best week since August
- Energy and financials lead today as oil moves higher and interest rates to move higher
A look at the final numbers shows:
- Dow industrial average fell -8.7 points or -0.03% at 34746.24.
- S&P index fell -8.4 points or -0.19% at 4391.35
- NASDAQ index fell -74.47 points or -0.51% at 14579.55. That closed near the lows for the day at 14569.68. The index was up as much as 0.31% at the highs
- The Russell 2000 fell -17 points or -0.76% at 2233.09
For the week, the Dow industrial average led the way with a 1.27% gain
- Dow, +1.27%
- S&P index +0.83%
- NASDAQ index +0.1%
Year-to-date gains show:
- Dow +13.59%
- S&P index +16.96%
- NASDAQ index +13.14%