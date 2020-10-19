Major US indices give up their gains

Major indices trade back in the red





A look at the major indices currently shows:

Dow, -11 points or -0.5% at 28592.00



S&P index -4 points or -0.12% at 3479.50



NASDAQ index -11 points or -0.10% at 11660

Now each of those indices are off there lows for the day as well, but the the gains could not be sustained.







The major US indices tried to extend higher today, but are back trading in the red. Hope springs eternal for a stimulus deal but the Dems and GOP are going down different paths and the President is on a different plane vs the GOP as well. So in the short term at least, it is hard to see something getting done.