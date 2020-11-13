Major US indices indices open higher across the board
Technical Analysis
Near parallel gains for the 3 major indices at the openingThe US major indices are opening the final trading day of the week higher across the board, with similar gains in each.
- S&P index is up 25.78 points or 0.73% at 3562.70
- NASDAQ index is up 76 points or 0.66% at 11784
- Dow industrial average is up 207 points or 0.71% at 29289
In other markets:
- Spot Gold is trading at $15 or 0.80% at $1891.86.
- Spot silver is trading up $0.42 or 1.76% at $24.71
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.40 or minus the 1% at $40.73
In the US debt market today yields are near unchanged levels.
- 2 year yield 0.175%, -0.1 basis points
- 5 year 0.398%, +0.6 basis points
- 10 year 0.889%, +0.8 basis points
- 30 year 1.644%, +0.4 basis points
In the forex, the JPY and the GBP are in a dead heat for the strongest of the majors. The NZD and USD are the weakest. Relatively speaking however the spread between the strongest and weakest is contained today as traders ease into the weekend. For the GBP it was the weakest of the majors for 2 consecutive days. Today is a rebound day.