Major US indices indices open higher across the board

In the US debt market today yields are near unchanged levels.



2 year yield 0.175%, -0.1 basis points



5 year 0.398%, +0.6 basis points



10 year 0.889%, +0.8 basis points



30 year 1.644%, +0.4 basis points



In the forex, the JPY and the GBP are in a dead heat for the strongest of the majors. The NZD and USD are the weakest. Relatively speaking however the spread between the strongest and weakest is contained today as traders ease into the weekend. For the GBP it was the weakest of the majors for 2 consecutive days. Today is a rebound day.

