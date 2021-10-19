Major US indices open higher

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

… But off their premarket high levels

The US major indices are opening higher, but off their premarket high levels. Yesterday the S&P (+15.09 points) and NASDAQ index (+124.47 points) rose, but the Dow industrial average fell (-36.15 points).   The NASDAQ and S&P indices have been up for four consecutive trading days.

BITO, the bitcoin futures ETF approved by the SEC, is open for trading and trades at $41.29 up $0.40 or 0.98% on the day.  Coinbase is benefiting and trades up about $11 or 3.95% at $304.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:
  • Dow industrial average is trading up 95 points or 0.26% at 35,252
  • S&P index S&P index is up 15 points or 0.33% at 4598
  • NASDAQ index up 43 points or 0.28% 15064.
