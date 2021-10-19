Major US indices open higher

… But off their premarket high levels









A snapshot of the market currently shows: Dow industrial average is trading up 95 points or 0.26% at 35,252



S&P index S&P index is up 15 points or 0.33% at 4598



NASDAQ index up 43 points or 0.28% 15064.

BITO, the bitcoin futures ETF approved by the SEC, is open for trading and trades at $41.29 up $0.40 or 0.98% on the day. Coinbase is benefiting and trades up about $11 or 3.95% at $304.

The US major indices are opening higher, but off their premarket high levels. Yesterday the S&P (+15.09 points) and NASDAQ index (+124.47 points) rose, but the Dow industrial average fell (-36.15 points). The NASDAQ and S&P indices have been up for four consecutive trading days.