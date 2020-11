Major US indices open higher. The flow continues to favor the Dow

In the forex, there has been a shuffle of the strongest and weakest currencies from the opening New York levels. The AUD has taken over as the strongest of the majors from the NZD. The JPY is now the weakest (was the CHF at the NY opening snapshot). The USD has seen some gains vs. the EUR, GBP, JPY. The greenback remains lower vs. the AUD and NZD but still way off the highs.