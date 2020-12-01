Major US indices open higher with the Dow industrial average leading the way

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow looks to recoup the losses from yesterday

The major US indices are opening higher with the Dow and S&P leading the way. The Dow industrial average is recouping the -271 point loss from yesterday. The S&P index is up twice the declines from yesterday in early trading. 
A snapshot of the market currently shows
  • S&P index up 34.21 points or 0.94 presented 3656.10. The index fell -16.72 point yesterday
  • the Dow industrial average is up 312 points or 1.06% at 29950. Yesterday the index fell -171.73 points
  • The NASDAQ index is up 77.47 points or 0.64% at 12277. Yesterday the index fell -7.109 points
A snapshot of other markets as the stock trading gets underway shows:
  • Spot gold is trading up 3 $2.30 or 1.82% that $1809.24.
  • Spot silver is trading up $0.95 or 4.22% $23.59
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down at $0.30 or -0.68% $45.03
  • the price of bitcoin on the Coinbase exchange is trading down $-177 at $19,200. The high price reached $19,915. The low price extended to $18,109.
In the US debt market, yields are higher with the yield curve steepening:
