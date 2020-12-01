Major US indices open higher with the Dow industrial average leading the way
Technical Analysis
Dow looks to recoup the losses from yesterdayThe major US indices are opening higher with the Dow and S&P leading the way. The Dow industrial average is recouping the -271 point loss from yesterday. The S&P index is up twice the declines from yesterday in early trading.
A snapshot of the market currently shows
- S&P index up 34.21 points or 0.94 presented 3656.10. The index fell -16.72 point yesterday
- the Dow industrial average is up 312 points or 1.06% at 29950. Yesterday the index fell -171.73 points
- The NASDAQ index is up 77.47 points or 0.64% at 12277. Yesterday the index fell -7.109 points
- Spot gold is trading up 3 $2.30 or 1.82% that $1809.24.
- Spot silver is trading up $0.95 or 4.22% $23.59
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down at $0.30 or -0.68% $45.03
- the price of bitcoin on the Coinbase exchange is trading down $-177 at $19,200. The high price reached $19,915. The low price extended to $18,109.