Major US indices open higher with the Dow industrial average leading the way

Dow looks to recoup the losses from yesterday

S&P index up 34.21 points or 0.94 presented 3656.10. The index fell -16.72 point yesterday



the Dow industrial average is up 312 points or 1.06% at 29950. Yesterday the index fell -171.73 points



The NASDAQ index is up 77.47 points or 0.64% at 12277. Yesterday the index fell -7.109 points



Spot gold is trading up 3 $2.30 or 1.82% that $1809.24.



Spot silver is trading up $0.95 or 4.22% $23.59



WTI crude oil futures are trading down at $0.30 or -0.68% $45.03



the price of bitcoin on the Coinbase exchange is trading down $-177 at $19,200. The high price reached $19,915. The low price extended to $18,109.



The major US indices are opening higher with the Dow and S&P leading the way. The Dow industrial average is recouping the -271 point loss from yesterday. The S&P index is up twice the declines from yesterday in early trading.A snapshot of the market currently showsA snapshot of other markets as the stock trading gets underway shows:In the US debt market, yields are higher with the yield curve steepening: