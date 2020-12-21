Major US indices open lower but rebounding in early trading
Technical Analysis
S&P index down -0.80%The major US indices are opening up lower, but there is a modest rebound in early trading. A snapshot of the market 8 minutes into the open are currently showing
- S&P index -31 points or -0.84% at 3678. The low for the day reached 3664.03 before rebounding..
- NASDAQ index -80 points or -0.62% at 12676. The low reached 12595.87 so far today.
- Dow industrial average -174 points or -0.58% at 30004.90. The low reached 29864.80.