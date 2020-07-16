Major US indices open lower. NASDAQ is the weakest.

The S&P and Nasdaq have been up 2 days in a row. The Dow has been up 4 days in a row

The US major indices are opening lower.The NASDAQ index is leading the way to the downside with a decline around -1.06% currently. Traders have been rotating out of tack and into the more traditional businesses. Netflix earnings to be released after the close will be the 1st test as to the markets love toward one of the high flyers in 2020.





The snapshot of the current market shows: