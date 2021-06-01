Major US indices open the holiday delayed week higher

The opening numbers are showing:

S&P index up 26.55 points or 0.63% at 4230.63



NASDAQ up 71 points or 0.52% at 13820



Dow up 280 points or 0.81% at 34810

In other markets



Spot gold is trading up one dollar or 0.05% $1907.70.



Spot silver is up $0.41 or 1.48% at $28.45



WTI crude oil futures are up to dollars and $0.28 43.42% at $68.60



bitcoin is trading up about $100 or 0.31% at $36,805

In the US debt market, yields are higher with the 10 year leading the way up three basis points.







In the forex, the CAD is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest (taking over from the GBP at the start of the NA session).









The Markit the mind data will be released at 945 with expectations for 61.5 (this is the final). THe ISM manufacturing data will be released at the top of the hour with estimates of 60.9 versus 60.7 last month. Prices paid is expected to come in at 89.0 versus 89.6. New orders last month came in at 64.3 and employment came in at 55.1.



