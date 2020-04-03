Major US indices open up modestly lower
Technical Analysis
Dow industrial average and S&P index down about -0.5%
A few minutes into the opening, the major indices are trading lower, but relatively modestly.
in other markets, the snapshot shows:
- S&P index -8.29 points or -0.33% at 2518.61
- NASDAQ index -16.93 points or -0.23% at 7470.37
- Dow -72.28 points or -0.34% at 21341.16
- Spot gold is trading up $6.03 or 0.37% at $1620.02
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $2.11 or 8.33% at $27.43 as hopes for a solution to the oil wage war involving US, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Russia is underway
in the US debt market, the yields are near unchanged levels:
- 2 year 0.236%, +1.1 basis points
- 5 year 0.381%, unchanged
- 10 year 0.593%, -0.03 basis points
- 30 year 1.241%, +0.2 basis points
In the forex market, the CAD has taken over as the strongest currency over the USD as will prices continue to move higher. The GBP and AUD are the weakest: