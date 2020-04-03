Major US indices open up modestly lower

Dow industrial average and S&P index down about -0.5%

A few minutes into the opening, the major indices are trading lower, but relatively modestly.







S&P index -8.29 points or -0.33% at 2518.61



NASDAQ index -16.93 points or -0.23% at 7470.37



Dow -72.28 points or -0.34% at 21341.16

Spot gold is trading up $6.03 or 0.37% at $1620.02

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $2.11 or 8.33% at $27.43 as hopes for a solution to the oil wage war involving US, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Russia is underway

in the US debt market, the yields are near unchanged levels:

2 year 0.236%, +1.1 basis points



5 year 0.381%, unchanged



10 year 0.593%, -0.03 basis points

30 year 1.241%, +0.2 basis points

In the forex market, the CAD has taken over as the strongest currency over the USD as will prices continue to move higher. The GBP and AUD are the weakest:





ForexLive

in other markets, the snapshot shows: