Major US indices open with gains but off the premarket highs

Major indices off pre-market highs and lows

The major US indices are opening with modest gains. The index futures moved lower in the Asian session but started to climb higher in the European morning. The price has been moving off that high level in early New York futures trading. The prices now are higher but off high levels.









S&P index up 10.5 points or 0.34% 3135



NASDAQ index up 47 points or 0.47% 9942



Dow industrial average up 63 points or 0.25% at 26360

In the US debt market, yields are marginally lower:

2 year 0.193%, -0.6 basis points



5 year 0.336%, -0.6 basis points



10 year 0.738%, -1.3 basis points



30 year 1.526%, -1.7 basis points

In other marketsL

spot gold is trading down $3 or -0.17% at $1723.20



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.56 or -1.46% at $37.82

In the forex market, the GBPUSD has moved lower in early NY trading and away from its 100 hour MA at 1.2578. The pair bottomed today at the 100 day MA at 1.2522. The pair currently trades at 1.2542.

The AUDUSD and NZDUSD are up about 12 pips from the early NY session levels

The EURUSD is marginally higher in early NY trading (about 8 pips).

The USDJPY continues to trade above and below the unchanged level. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

A snapshot of the markets currently shows: