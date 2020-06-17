Major US indices open with gains but off the premarket highs
Major indices off pre-market highs and lows
The major US indices are opening with modest gains. The index futures moved lower in the Asian session but started to climb higher in the European morning. The price has been moving off that high level in early New York futures trading. The prices now are higher but off high levels.A snapshot of the markets currently shows:
- S&P index up 10.5 points or 0.34% 3135
- NASDAQ index up 47 points or 0.47% 9942
- Dow industrial average up 63 points or 0.25% at 26360
In the US debt market, yields are marginally lower:
- 2 year 0.193%, -0.6 basis points
- 5 year 0.336%, -0.6 basis points
- 10 year 0.738%, -1.3 basis points
- 30 year 1.526%, -1.7 basis points
In other marketsL
- spot gold is trading down $3 or -0.17% at $1723.20
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.56 or -1.46% at $37.82
In the forex market,
- the GBPUSD has moved lower in early NY trading and away from its 100 hour MA at 1.2578. The pair bottomed today at the 100 day MA at 1.2522. The pair currently trades at 1.2542.
- The AUDUSD and NZDUSD are up about 12 pips from the early NY session levels
- The EURUSD is marginally higher in early NY trading (about 8 pips).
- The USDJPY continues to trade above and below the unchanged level.