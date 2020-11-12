Major US indices opened mixed
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ trades above and below unchangedThe major US indices are opening with mixed results. The NASDAQ is above and below the unchange levels. The Dow is leading the way to the downside with the S&P also lower.
A snapshot of the current market shows
- S&P index -15.48 points or -0.43% at 3557.52
- NASDAQ index +25 points or 0.22% at 11812
- Dow -140 points or -0.46% at 29261.10
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading up $10.50 or 0.56% $1876.
- Spot silver is down $0.01 or -0.07% at $24.26
- WTI crude oil futures are up $0.34 or 0.82% $41.79 before the DOE inventory data later today