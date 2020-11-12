Major US indices opened mixed

NASDAQ trades above and below unchanged





A snapshot of the current market shows

S&P index -15.48 points or -0.43% at 3557.52



NASDAQ index +25 points or 0.22% at 11812



Dow -140 points or -0.46% at 29261.10

In other markets:

Spot gold is trading up $10.50 or 0.56% $1876.



Spot silver is down $0.01 or -0.07% at $24.26



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.34 or 0.82% $41.79 before the DOE inventory data later today



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The major US indices are opening with mixed results. The NASDAQ is above and below the unchange levels. The Dow is leading the way to the downside with the S&P also lower.