Major US indices rebound, but still close lower for the week

NASDAQ index leads the way





The Dow industrial snapped a three day losing streak



S&P and NASDAQ closed up for the second straight day



S&P index closed within 1% of its all-time high

Dow, S&P and NASDAQ snapped a five week win streak



S&P has its best day in more than two weeks

A look at the final numbers shows: Dow industrial average close up 179.06 points or 0.5% at 36100.32



S&P index rose 33.57 points or 0.72%



NASDAQ index rose 156.69 points or 1.0% at 15860.97



Russell 2000 rose 2.63 points or 0.11% at 2411.78

looking at the major sectors, the biggest winners include:

Communications services rose 1.68%



Technology rose 1.19%



Industrials rose 0.81%



materials rose 0.71%

The biggest lagging sectors include:

Energy fel -0.25%



Utilities fell -0.19%



Consumer staples rose 0.01%



Real estate rose 0.06%

For the trading week, the major indices close lower

Dow industrial average -0.69%



S&P index -0.39%



NASDAQ index -0.79%



Russell 2000-0.97%

The major US indices are rebounding today and closing near session highs. The solid gains also cut into the losses for the week. However major indices still closed lower for the first time in six trading weeks.