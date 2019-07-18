Major US stock indices close with gains

Dow ekes out a small gain at the close. S&P index almost makes it to 3K but falls short

The major US stock indices of closing the day with gains. The Dow eked out a small gain at the close. The S&P index was the largest percentage gainer, reaching a high of 2998.28, just short of the 3000 level.



The closing numbers are showing:

S&P index up to 10.69 points or 0.36% at 2995.11

NASDAQ index of 22.036 points or 0.27% at 8207.24

Dow rose 3.12 points or 0.01% at 27222.97. Below is a graphical look of the percentage changes for the days high, low and close:





Some winners today included:

IBM, +4.59%

Chewy, +3.57%

micron, +3.00%

Intuitive Surgical, +2.51%

Broadcom +1.65%

Morgan Stanley, +1.51%

Wells Fargo, +1.37%

Citigroup, +1.36%

Stryker, +1.19%

Apple, 1.14%

Intel, +1.11%

McDonald's, +1.03%

American Express, +1.03% Losers included