Major US stock indices close with gains
Dow ekes out a small gain at the close. S&P index almost makes it to 3K but falls short
The major US stock indices of closing the day with gains. The Dow eked out a small gain at the close. The S&P index was the largest percentage gainer, reaching a high of 2998.28, just short of the 3000 level.
The closing numbers are showing:
- S&P index up to 10.69 points or 0.36% at 2995.11
- NASDAQ index of 22.036 points or 0.27% at 8207.24
- Dow rose 3.12 points or 0.01% at 27222.97.
Below is a graphical look of the percentage changes for the days high, low and close:
Some winners today included:
- IBM, +4.59%
- Chewy, +3.57%
- micron, +3.00%
- Intuitive Surgical, +2.51%
- Broadcom +1.65%
- Morgan Stanley, +1.51%
- Wells Fargo, +1.37%
- Citigroup, +1.36%
- Stryker, +1.19%
- Apple, 1.14%
- Intel, +1.11%
- McDonald's, +1.03%
- American Express, +1.03%
Losers included
- Netflix, -10.27%
- Slack, -4.39%
- Boeing, -2.28%
- Unitedhealth, -2.33%
- QUALCOMM, -1.3%
- AMD, -1.79%
- Alibaba, -1.15%
- 3M, -0.96%
- Exxon Mobil, -0.85%
- Box, -0.82%
- Amazon, -0.71%
- Walt Disney, -0.67%