Major US stock indices close with gains

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp-index

The major US stock indices of closing the day with gains. The Dow eked out a small gain at the close. The S&P index was the largest percentage gainer, reaching a high of 2998.28, just short of the 3000 level.

The closing numbers are showing:
  • S&P index up to 10.69 points or 0.36% at 2995.11
  • NASDAQ index of 22.036 points or 0.27% at 8207.24
  • Dow rose 3.12 points or 0.01% at 27222.97.
Below is a graphical look of the percentage changes for the days high, low and close:

Dow ekes out a small gain at the close.  S&P index almost makes it to 3K but falls shortSome winners today included:
  • IBM, +4.59%
  • Chewy, +3.57%
  • micron, +3.00%
  • Intuitive Surgical, +2.51%
  • Broadcom +1.65%
  • Morgan Stanley, +1.51%
  • Wells Fargo, +1.37%
  • Citigroup, +1.36%
  • Stryker, +1.19%
  • Apple, 1.14%
  •  Intel, +1.11%
  • McDonald's, +1.03%
  • American Express, +1.03%
Losers included
  • Netflix, -10.27%
  • Slack, -4.39%
  • Boeing, -2.28%
  • Unitedhealth, -2.33%
  • QUALCOMM, -1.3%
  • AMD, -1.79%
  • Alibaba, -1.15%
  • 3M, -0.96%
  • Exxon Mobil, -0.85%
  • Box, -0.82%
  • Amazon, -0.71%
  • Walt Disney, -0.67%
