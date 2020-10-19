Major US stock indices open higher with the NASDAQ leading the charge

Earnings season kicks up more this week





A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

S&P index up 16.77 points or 0.48% at 3500.45



NASDAQ index up 83 points or 0.72% at 11756.40



Dow industrial average up 85 points or 0.30% 28691.72

The major stock indices are moving higher on hopes that the next few days leads to some sort of stimulus deal (the same old story. Pelosi gave it 48 hours over the weekend). The NASDAQ is leading the charge with a 0.7% gain. The major indices are on winning streaks with the S&P and Dow looking to make it 4 weeks in a row. The NASDAQ is on a four-week winning streak already looking to make it 5.