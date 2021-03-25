Market volatility continues in markets

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | motility

Some big swings continue

The volatility continues in the various markets.

Crude oil saw 5-6% gains the previous two days with a move down on Tuesday and a retracement higher yesterday. Today, the move is back to the downside. The price moved back down to a low of $57.44. That is just above the low at $57.25 from Tuesday/early Wednesday.  The price is currently down -4.85% or -3 dollars at $58.18.

The Nasdaq index has had wild swings today with the pair gapping lower to down -119 points, rallied to +22 points. The price then moved to down -175 points and is now back to unchanged.  ON a % basis, the price was down -1.35% to up 0.17%.  

Bitcoin is back down over $3000 today after moving up $2475 intraday yesterday before plunging $3100 from that high into the close.  Today, the selling has continued and trades at the lowest level since March 8th.  

There is lots of volatility out there.  Buckle up. 
