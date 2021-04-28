Dollar moves lower into the Fed Powell press conference

The USD is moving lower

As the presser approaches, the USD has moved a little lower. The EURUSD is trading a a new high. The GBPUSD is up testing it's high for the day. The AUDUSD and NZDUSD are making new highs for the day. Below are the current levels for the major pairs and crosses ahead of the press conference.

















In the energy markets, the price of crude oil is up $0.92 or 1.46%. Brent is up $0.91 or 1.38%.





In the US stock market, the Dow and NASDAQ remain down, while the S&P index is marginally higher.





In the US debt market, rats are higher with the 10 year up the most on the day at +2.3 bps.