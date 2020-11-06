Markets opened marginally lower but off overnight session lows
Technical Analysis
Sell the fact?The major US indices are opening up marginally lower. Those levels are off the overnight session lows. The price moved to the upside was helped by better-than-expected jobs and perhaps the rumblings that Pres. Trump will concede the election. Sell the fact?
The snapshot of the market is currently showing:
- S&P index -10 points or -0.29% at 3500
- NASDAQ index -58 points or -0.49% at 11233
- Dow industrial average -84 points or -0.29% at 28311
In other markets:
- spot gold is trading near unchanged at $1949.56
- spot silver is trading up $0.18 or 0.71% $25.55
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1 or -2.65% at $37.79