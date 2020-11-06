Markets opened marginally lower but off overnight session lows

Sell the fact?





The snapshot of the market is currently showing:

S&P index -10 points or -0.29% at 3500



NASDAQ index -58 points or -0.49% at 11233



Dow industrial average -84 points or -0.29% at 28311

In other markets:

spot gold is trading near unchanged at $1949.56



spot silver is trading up $0.18 or 0.71% $25.55



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1 or -2.65% at $37.79

The major US indices are opening up marginally lower. Those levels are off the overnight session lows. The price moved to the upside was helped by better-than-expected jobs and perhaps the rumblings that Pres. Trump will concede the election. Sell the fact?