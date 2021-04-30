Mixed close for European stocks to end the week

The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, flat



France's CAC, -0.5%



UK's FTSE 100, up 0.2%



Spain's Ibex, unchanged



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.45%



For the week,:



German DAX -0.9%



France's CAC, +0.2%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.45%



Spain's Ibex, +2.3%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.0%

How did the indices end the month? The major indices are mostly higher with Italy's FTSE MIB the one exception.

German DAX up 0.9%



France's CAC, +3.3%



UK's FTSE 100, +3.8%



Spain's Ibex, +2.7%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -2%

A look at other markets as London/European traders look to exit for the week and month:





Spot gold is trading down $3.58 or -0.2% of $1768.71



SPot silver is down -16 censor -0.64% at $25.92

WTI crude oil futures is down $1.53 or 2.35% at $63.48



Bitcoin is trading up $3900 or 7.39% of $56,900. In the US stock market, the major indices remain in the red:

S&P index -24.6 points or -0.58% of 4186.89



NASDAQ index -60 points or -0.43% at 14022.20



Dow -218 points or -0.64% at 33841.90 In the US debt market, yields are marginally lower:









In the European debt market today, the major indices were mostly lower as well:







Looking at the German tenure yield, it's traded to the its highest level since March 2020 today. The high yield reached -0.191% the November 2020 high was still negative at -1.49%. That is the next target.









A snapshot of the forex market, has the USD taking the lead with the sharp rise into the London fix. The NZD and GBP are the weakest of the majors.









