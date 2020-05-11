Mixed results from the major indices today

Dow down. S&P modestly higher. Nasdaq higher

The major indices are ending the day with mixed results

The Dow is ending lower. The S&P is near unchanged and the Nasdaq is up about 0.8% on the day

The final numbers are showing:

  • The Dow fell -109.33 points or -0.45% at 24221.94 
  • The S&P rose 0.39 points or 0.01% at 2930.19
  • The Nasdaq rose 71.02 points or 0.78% at 9192.34

The European markets were mostly lower exception of the UK FTSE which eked out a is small 0.06% gain.

See here for global coronavirus case data
