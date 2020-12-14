Mixed results in the US stock market today

Nasdaq up but S&P and Dow lower

The US stocks are ending the day with mixed results. The Nasdaq is higher. The S&P and Dow is lower. The small cap Russell 2000 rose too.





The final numbers are showing:

S&P fell -16.13 points or -0.44% at 3647.33

Nasdaq rose 62.167 points or 0.5% at 12440.03

Dow fell -186.33 points or -0.62% at 29860.04 The Dow was up 279 points at the high point today and traded to a new intraday high before rotating and closing near the session low. A total of 6 of the Dow 30 stocks close higher on the day. Dow laggards included:

Disney, -3.68%

Chevron, -3.29%

J&J, -2.59%

Merck and Co, -2.42%

American Express, -2.42%

Doordash, -8.81%

Snowflake, -7.02%

Airbnb, 6.72%

Alcoa, -4.73%



US steel, -4.67%



Pfizer, -4.64%



United Airlines, -3.39%



AliBaba ADR, -3.11%



Chewy, -2.66%



Delta Air Lines -2.52%

Some winners today included:

Corsair, +7.91%



GoodRX, +5.32%



Tesla, +4.89%



Netflix, +3.82%



AMD, +3.39%



Corning, +3.25%



Box, +3.05%



PayPal holdings, +3.03%



Nvidia, +2.33%



Adobe, +2.24%



McDonald's, +2.02% 6

Other losers today included some of the highflying IPOs in 2020 (in bold below):