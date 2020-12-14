Mixed results in the US stock market today
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq up but S&P and Dow lower
The US stocks are ending the day with mixed results. The Nasdaq is higher. The S&P and Dow is lower. The small cap Russell 2000 rose too.
The final numbers are showing:
Other losers today included some of the highflying IPOs in 2020 (in bold below):
- S&P fell -16.13 points or -0.44% at 3647.33
- Nasdaq rose 62.167 points or 0.5% at 12440.03
- Dow fell -186.33 points or -0.62% at 29860.04
The Dow was up 279 points at the high point today and traded to a new intraday high before rotating and closing near the session low. A total of 6 of the Dow 30 stocks close higher on the day. Dow laggards included:
- Disney, -3.68%
- Chevron, -3.29%
- J&J, -2.59%
- Merck and Co, -2.42%
- American Express, -2.42%
- Doordash, -8.81%
- Snowflake, -7.02%
- Airbnb, 6.72%
- Alcoa, -4.73%
- US steel, -4.67%
- Pfizer, -4.64%
- United Airlines, -3.39%
- AliBaba ADR, -3.11%
- Chewy, -2.66%
- Delta Air Lines -2.52%
Some winners today included:
- Corsair, +7.91%
- GoodRX, +5.32%
- Tesla, +4.89%
- Netflix, +3.82%
- AMD, +3.39%
- Corning, +3.25%
- Box, +3.05%
- PayPal holdings, +3.03%
- Nvidia, +2.33%
- Adobe, +2.24%
- McDonald's, +2.02% 6