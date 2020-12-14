Mixed results in the US stock market today

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Nasdaq up but S&P and Dow lower

The US stocks are ending the day with mixed results. The Nasdaq is higher. The S&P and Dow is lower.  The small cap Russell 2000 rose too.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P fell -16.13 points or -0.44% at 3647.33
  • Nasdaq rose 62.167 points or 0.5% at 12440.03
  • Dow fell -186.33 points or -0.62% at 29860.04
The Dow was up 279 points at the high point today and traded to a new intraday high before rotating and closing near the session low.  A total of 6 of the Dow 30 stocks close higher on the day. Dow laggards included:

  • Disney, -3.68%
  • Chevron, -3.29%
  • J&J, -2.59%
  • Merck and Co, -2.42%
  • American Express, -2.42% 
Other losers today included some of the highflying IPOs in 2020 (in bold below):
  • Doordash, -8.81%
  • Snowflake, -7.02%
  • Airbnb, 6.72%
  • Alcoa, -4.73%
  • US steel, -4.67%
  • Pfizer, -4.64%
  • United Airlines, -3.39%
  • AliBaba ADR, -3.11%
  • Chewy, -2.66%
  • Delta Air Lines -2.52%
Some winners today included:
  • Corsair, +7.91%
  • GoodRX, +5.32%
  • Tesla, +4.89%
  • Netflix, +3.82%
  • AMD, +3.39%
  • Corning, +3.25%
  • Box, +3.05%
  • PayPal holdings, +3.03%
  • Nvidia, +2.33%
  • Adobe, +2.24%
  • McDonald's, +2.02% 6
