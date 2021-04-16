Mixed results in the US stocks at the open

Nasdaq marginally lower. Dow leads

The US stocks are opening with mixed results. The Dow is leading the way to the upside. The Nasdaq was marginally lower after the sharp rise yesterday.





A snapshot of the market currently shows:



S&P index up 9.79 points or 0.23% at 4180.21



Nasdaq down -25.279 points or -0.18% at 14013.48

Dow cyclicals are moving higher with a gain of 174.19 points or 0.51% at 34210.18 in other markets:



Spot gold is up $9.71 or 0.55% $1773.66



SPot silver is up $0.16 or 0.65% or $26.02

WTI crude oil futures are trading down four cents or -0.06% at $63.42



Bitcoin is falling by $2145 or -3.38% at $61,256.36 in the US debt market, yields have reversed higher from earlier declines:



2 year 0.163%, +0.4 basis points

five year 0.834%, +1.6 basis points



10 year 1.588%, +1.2 basis points



30 year 2.28%, +1.1 basis points

In the forex, the CHF remains the strongest and the NZD remains the weakest (that was the order at the start of the NA session). The NZD has weakened since the open. The CAD has gotten a bit stronger, but overall the changes are somewhat modest. The USD is getting a bit stronger an early trading (but only a bit).



