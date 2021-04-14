Mixed results in the US stocks. Dow up. Nasdaq and S&P lower

No new records today as investors focus attention on Coinbase debut

The US stocks are ending the session with mixed results. The Dow did snap eight to date losing streak, but the S&P and NASDAQ index both close lower with the NASDAQ index taking on most of the downward heat. The S&P index reached a new all-time intraday high of 4151.69 before closing lower.





Coinbase made its public debut, opening at $381, went up to $429 before closing at $328.





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index minus 16.93.4 -0.41% at 4124.66



NASDAQ index -138.25 points or -0.99% at 13857.84



Dow rose 53.62 points or 0.16% at 33730.89 Below is a look at the highs and lows, and percentage changes and high changes and low changes for the day.









