Modest changes for the European indices

France's CAC, +0.3%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.5%



Spain's Ibex, unchanged



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.3%



In other markets as London traders look to exit:



Spot gold is up one dollar or 0.05% $1882.24.



Spot silver is up $0.16 or 0.58% at $27.73.



WTI crude oil futures are up $1.89 or 2.97% at $65.47. That's the high for the day



The price of bitcoin is trading at $37,852. The high price reached $38,750. The low price fell to as low as $33,651 and trading today

In the US stock market, the NASDAQ index is leading the way to the upside:



S&P index up 45.63 points or 1.1% of 4201.50. That is just off the high for the day at 4202.65



NASDAQ index is up 197.5 points or 1.47% at 13668.58. It's high price reached 13673.50



Dow industrial average is up 221.54 points or 0.65% at 34429. It's high price reached 34449.55

In the US debt market, yields are lower with the 30 year down -2.7 basis points.











In the forex market, the NZD is the strongest (the EUR was the strongest at the start of the NA session). The CAD is now the weakest (the GBP was the weakest at the start of the North American session). The USD has moved lower from the early New York session.









