More downside momentum in the USDCAD

Tests swing area and retracement after breaking the 200 hour MA











The pair cracked below its 100 hour moving average/trendline earlier near the 1.2597 area around 65 minutes ago. The low price just reached 1.25387 or 59 pips. Good move in a short period of time.

The USDCAD has now broken the 200 hour MA and ran to the next support target(s). A swing area comes between 1.25408 at 1.25474. The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the March 18 low cuts across at 1.25387. The pair just tested that area and is finding some support buying.