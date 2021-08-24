More gains for US stock stocks in early trading. The NASDAQ trades to a new record high

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 80 points or 0.23% 35418.50.



S&P index up 7.61 points or 0.17% of 4487.10



NASDAQ index up 44 points or 0.29% at 14987



A look around the other markets shows:



Spot gold is trading down $0.40 or -0.03% at $1804.50.



Spot silver is up $0.21 or 0.92% $23.78



WTI crude oil futures are up $1.48 or 2.25% $66.94.



Bitcoin is down $982 at $48,579

In the US debt market, the yields are higher with a modestly steeper yield curve











The NZD is the strongest of the majors but off session highs, the CHF is the weakest followed by the JPY, EUR and GBP. Most of the moves today are focused on the NZD and AUD changes.









At 10 AM, the new-home sales for July will be released with expectations at 698K vs 676K last month.







The Richmond Fed manufacturing index is expected to dip to 25 from 27. The Empire manufacturing and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index or both weaker than expectations.