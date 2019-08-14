More Pres. Trump....Tariffs not hurting the economy and taking in billions.
Technical Analysis
I get the feeling he has more tweets to come
Pres. Trump has continued by reiterating:
If the economy is not hurt, why Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate is 1.9% and NY Fed Nowcast is at 1.6% after 2Q GDP at 2.1%?
Also, if tariffs being paid by China and not having impact on the economy, why delay tariffs in lead up to Christmas?
ANSWER: Because tariffs are slowing global growth (weakening China is not necessarily great news), and impacting business investment.
The Fed may be "late in easing" but the market is doing the easing for them. Since April, rates 10 year yields are down 100 bps.
The US stocks are making new lows.