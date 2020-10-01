Most pairs remain contained in trading today

EURUSD 53 pips

GBPUSD 157 pips

USDJPY 21 pips

USDCHF 50 pips

USDCAD 46 pips

AUDUSD, 54 pips

NZDUSD 48 pips





The ranges now shows:

EURUSD, the same 53 pips

GBPUSD 158 pips, the range was increased by 1 pip

USDJPY 32 pips,. The very narrow range was increased by 11 pips

USDCHF, the same 50 pips

USDCAD, the same 46 pips

AUDUSD, the same 54 pips

NZDUSD, the same 48 pips The major crosses are also little changed vs the early NY session. The major crosses are also little changed vs the early NY session.





So trading in the forex remains range bound and confined in ranges that are less than the average ranges (sans the GBP pairs).





Can there be a late day run?



Sure... the "market" does get tired of non trending, and with ranges contained it is not far for a break and run. What levels are in play for some of the pairs?



