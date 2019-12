High reaches 9000.105

The Nasdaq index has reached another key milestone, trading to the 9000 level for the first time ever.



The Nasdaq index first crossed the 8000 level back on August 27, 2018. The price trade above and below that 8000 level in 2018 and 2019. The last move above October 11, 2019. Since that time, the price has move steadily to the upside. They 1000 point move from 8000 to 9000 is the equivalent of a 12.5% increase.