NASDAQ, S&P and Dow all close at record highs

Late rally kicks the S&P into positive territory

the major indices all closed positive on the day and that means record closes. The S&P was the closest at not reaching the milestone, but some late buying kicked the index into positive territory. The NASDAQ and Dow had an easier time of it.





The unofficial closes are showing:

The S&P index +1.37 points or 0.04% at 3121.84. The high reached 3124.17. The low extended to 3112.06

The NASDAQ index +9.109 points or 0.11% at 8549.93. The high reached 8559.78. The low extended to 8503.625

The Dow close up 530.52 points or 0.11% at 28035.43. The high reached 28040.97. The low extended to 27969.24. The major indices open lower and was under early pressure, but started to come back after word Pres. Trump and Fed Chair Powell had a private meeting in the private quarters of the White House (with Treasury Secretary Mnuchin). Concerns about China were replaced by hopes that the Fed Chair might be convinced to cut rates down the road.





Disney continues to be a boost to the Dow. It rose $2.98 or 2.06%.







Other gainers today included:

Lyft, +4.37%

Nvidia, +3.99%



AMD, +3.5%

Netflix, +2.58%



Chipotle, +2.22%



Square, +1.59%

UnitedHealth, +1.3%

Facebook, +1.22%



Nike, +1.18%

Procter & Gamble, +1.14%



Walmart, +1.1%

Some underperformers today included: