NASDAQ and surges 2.6%. The largest one-day gain in 2 months

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Dow, S&P, NASDAQ, Russell 2000 all closed at record highs

The major indices are all closing at record highs. 
  • THe Dow industrial average closed above 31,000 for the 1st time ever. 
  • The NASDAQ index close above 13,000 for the 1st time ever.
  • The NASDAQ index surged by 2.6% which is the largest one-day gain in 2 months  
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 55.65 points or 1.48% at 3803.79
  • NASDAQ index rose 326.68 points or 2.56% at 13067.48
  • Dow industrial average rose 211.73 points or 0.69% at 31041.13

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose