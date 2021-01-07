NASDAQ and surges 2.6%. The largest one-day gain in 2 months

Dow, S&P, NASDAQ, Russell 2000 all closed at record highs
The major indices are all closing at record highs.
- THe Dow industrial average closed above 31,000 for the 1st time ever.
- The NASDAQ index close above 13,000 for the 1st time ever.
- The NASDAQ index surged by 2.6% which is the largest one-day gain in 2 months
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index rose 55.65 points or 1.48% at 3803.79
- NASDAQ index rose 326.68 points or 2.56% at 13067.48
- Dow industrial average rose 211.73 points or 0.69% at 31041.13