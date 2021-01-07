NASDAQ and surges 2.6%. The largest one-day gain in 2 months

Dow, S&P, NASDAQ, Russell 2000 all closed at record highs

THe Dow industrial average closed above 31,000 for the 1st time ever.

The NASDAQ index close above 13,000 for the 1st time ever.

The NASDAQ index surged by 2.6% which is the largest one-day gain in 2 months The final numbers are showing: The final numbers are showing:

S&P index rose 55.65 points or 1.48% at 3803.79

NASDAQ index rose 326.68 points or 2.56% at 13067.48



Dow industrial average rose 211.73 points or 0.69% at 31041.13





The major indices are all closing at record highs.