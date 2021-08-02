NASDAQ and trades to a new session highs
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ shares lead the way with a 0.63% gainThe major indices remain positive on the day, with the NASDAQ index leading the way. That index is currently up 96.6 points or 0.66% at 14769.30. The high price just reached 14770.40
The S&P index is up 19.84 points or 0.45% at 4415.10. That is still off its earlier high of 4420.90
The Dow industrial average lags but is still higher by 125.78 points or 0.36% at 35061.25. It earlier day high reached 35192.11.