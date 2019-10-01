Nasdaq below the 100 day MA. S&P moves to test 50 day MA

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Stocks at new lows

The US broader stock indexes are trading 2 new session lows. the S&P index is trading down 28 points at 2948.78. The high reached 2992.53.  For the NASDAQ the index is down -62 points or -0.77% at 7937.5. The low just reached 7936.402.

NASDAQ index is trading below its 100 day moving average
Technically looking at the NASDAQ index,, the price moved back below its 100 day moving average earlier today at 7962.88 (currently at 7937.50 - see chart above). Stay below is more bearish.

The S&P index is down testing its 50 day moving average at 2948.17 (white line in the chart below). The low just tested that moving average line.  A break below will have traders focused on the 100 day moving average at 2925.07 as the next key target on the downside. NOTE : the 50 day moving average was tested last weekend held support against the level. Breaking below should solicit more selling as a result. 

S&P index is testing its 50 day moving average

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose