NASDAQ close is at a new record

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Major indices get off to a good start for the month of August

The US stock indices are all closing higher with the NASDAQ leading the way to the upside.  The NASDAQ is on a 4 day winning streak. The S&P and Dow have been up for 2 consecutive days. The S&P 500 is closing less than 3% from the all-time high.

The final numbers are showing;
  • S&P index rose 23.49 points or 0.72% to 3294.61
  • NASDAQ index rose 157.52 points or 1.47% to 10902.79
  • Dow industrial average rose 236.08 points or 0.89% to 26664.40.

