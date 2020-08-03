NASDAQ close is at a new record

Major indices get off to a good start for the month of August





The final numbers are showing;

S&P index rose 23.49 points or 0.72% to 3294.61



NASDAQ index rose 157.52 points or 1.47% to 10902.79



Dow industrial average rose 236.08 points or 0.89% to 26664.40.



The US stock indices are all closing higher with the NASDAQ leading the way to the upside. The NASDAQ is on a 4 day winning streak. The S&P and Dow have been up for 2 consecutive days. The S&P 500 is closing less than 3% from the all-time high.