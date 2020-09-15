NASDAQ closed higher for the 2nd straight day. Dow closes marginally higher

The Dow and S&P closed higher for the 3rd straight day. The NASDAQ index is on a today winning streak.

The final numbers are showing:

NASDAQ index up 133.67 points or 1.21% at 11190.32. It's high price extended up to 11244.46. The low price was at 11127.97



S&P index closed up 17.61 points or 0.52% the 3401.15. It's high reached 3419.48 while the low extended to 3389.25



Dow industrial average closed up 2.27 points or 0.01% at 27995.60. It's high reached 28231.06 while the low extended to 27931.45



The NASDAQ index closed near 7% from its all-time high. The Dow industrial average and S&P are closing 5% from their all-time highs.







The Russell 2000 which was the big gainer yesterday was the laggard today. It fell -0.03% after being as high as up 0.91% intraday.







European shares today closed with varying results. The German DAX rose by 0.18% while the UK FTSE 100 close up 1.32%.







After the close, Adobe announced earnings of $2.57 vs. $2.41 on revenues of $3.23 billion vs. estimate $3.16 billion.

FedEx also announced better-than-expected earnings-per-share of $4.87 vs. $2.69. Revenues beat at $19.3 billion vs. $17.58 billion estimate. Shares are up 3.85% after the close

