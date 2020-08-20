NASDAQ closes at a new record.
Technical Analysis
Major indices close higher
The NASDAQ index close at a another record high. The previous high close came in at 11,210.84. The index close today at 11,264.95. The S&P index traded above its all-time high closing price but could not sustain the gains into the close.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 10.69 points or 0.32% at 3385.54. The high price reached 3390.80. The low price extended to 3354.69. The all-time high close was at 3389.78. The index closed just below that level. The all-time intraday high from Wednesday's trade reach 3399.54.
- The NASDAQ index closed up 118.49 points or 1.06% at 11264.95. The close was above the previous high close at 11,210.84. Intraday the pair also traded to a new all time high of 11,283.61.
- the Dow industrial average lagged the other indices but still closed higher by 46.85 points or 0.17% at 27739.73. It's high price extended to 27781.46 while the low reached 27526.25.
Apple closed with a market capitalization above $2 trillion for the 1st time. It closed at $473.10 up $10.27 or 2.22%. Microsoft rose by 2.33%. Facebook rose by 2.45% cotton Netflix rose by 2.75%, and Alphabet rose by 2.05%.
In the European markets, the major indices all closed over 1% lower on the day with the UK FTSE leading the way with a decline of -1.61%.