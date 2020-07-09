NASDAQ closes at another record high

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

S&P index and Dow slip lower on the day

the US stocks are ending the session with mixed results. On the positive side the NASDAQ index continues to outperform. 
  • It moved higher for the 7th of the last 8 trading days. 
  • Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft will close at record high levels
  • the NASDAQ is up 17.56% on the year.  It is far outpacing the S&P index at -2.44%. The Dow industrial average is down nearly 10% on the year
The S&P index and Dow industrial average underperformed. Each of those indices fell on the day.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index -17.84 points or -0.56% at 3152.10
  • NASDAQ index +55.25 points or 0.53% at 10547.75
  • Dow industrial average -360 points or -1.39% at 25706.10


