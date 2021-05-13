NASDAQ continues to whittle away the gains

Rotation back into the Dow stocks





Meanwhile the Dow industrial average is currently up 320 points or 0.96%. Although it is much lower than the high change of 553.2 to points or 1.65%, it is attracting more interest relative to the NASDAQ.











Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. The S&P index is currently at 33.9 points or 0.83% at 4096.84. Its high saw the index up 65.65 points or 1.62%

The NASDAQ index continues to whittle away the solid gains from earlier in the day. At the high the index traded to 13247.87. That was up 216.19 points or 1.66%. The index is currently up only 16 points or 0.12% at 13046.78.