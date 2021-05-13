NASDAQ continues to whittle away the gains
Technical Analysis
Rotation back into the Dow stocksThe NASDAQ index continues to whittle away the solid gains from earlier in the day. At the high the index traded to 13247.87. That was up 216.19 points or 1.66%. The index is currently up only 16 points or 0.12% at 13046.78.
Meanwhile the Dow industrial average is currently up 320 points or 0.96%. Although it is much lower than the high change of 553.2 to points or 1.65%, it is attracting more interest relative to the NASDAQ.
The S&P index is currently at 33.9 points or 0.83% at 4096.84. Its high saw the index up 65.65 points or 1.62%