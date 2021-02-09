NASDAQ dips back into negative territory
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index rose to an intraday of high of 57.31 pointsThe NASDAQ index has dipped back into negative territory after rising to an intraday high of +57.31 points. The index is currently down 2.3 points or -0.02% at 13985.05. The low shortly after the opening move down to 13966.55.
Both the S&P and the Dow industrial average have not been able to breach the unchanged level. The S&P index reached -1.28 points at its peak today. The Dow industrial average got to its highs -25.88 points before rotating back to the downside.
The S&P is currently down around 10 points or -0.23% at 1906.40. The Dow industrial average is down 73 points or -0.23% at 31312.85.
The Russell 2000 is trading near unchanged at 2289.48.
All 4 indices closed at record levels yesterday. The Russell 2000, S&P index and Dow industrial average have been up for 6 consecutive days coming into the day. The NASDAQ index has been up 5 of the last 6 trading days.