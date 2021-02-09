NASDAQ dips back into negative territory

NASDAQ index rose to an intraday of high of 57.31 points





Both the S&P and the Dow industrial average have not been able to breach the unchanged level. The S&P index reached -1.28 points at its peak today. The Dow industrial average got to its highs -25.88 points before rotating back to the downside.





The S&P is currently down around 10 points or -0.23% at 1906.40. The Dow industrial average is down 73 points or -0.23% at 31312.85.





The Russell 2000 is trading near unchanged at 2289.48.







All 4 indices closed at record levels yesterday. The Russell 2000, S&P index and Dow industrial average have been up for 6 consecutive days coming into the day. The NASDAQ index has been up 5 of the last 6 trading days.

The NASDAQ index has dipped back into negative territory after rising to an intraday high of +57.31 points. The index is currently down 2.3 points or -0.02% at 13985.05. The low shortly after the opening move down to 13966.55.