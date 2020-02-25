Nasdaq down over 200 points now. Moving closer to the close from 2019

Getting close to the 2019 close at 8972.60

The NASDAQ composite index is now down over 200 points or -217% on the day. Price low just reached 9009.15. The close price from the end of December was at 8972.60. The index is still remains in the black for the year but is getting closer to that unchanged level. The NASDAQ index has moved to down -8.42% from the highs just reached last week.













UPDATE: The NASDAQ is now down 232 points at 8988 and getting closer to the 8972.60 closing level from 2019



