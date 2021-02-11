NASDAQ ends at a new all-time record close
Dow industrial average and near unchanged. S&P has a modest gainthe major stock indices are ending the session with mixed results:
- S&P index rose 6.48 points or 0.17% to 3716.35. The high reached 3925.99. The low extended to 3890.39
- Nasdaq moved higher into the close and closed up 53.239 points or 0.3% at 14025.77. The high reached 14058.91. The low extended to 13916.84
- Dow industrial average fell -7.5 points or -0.02% to 31430.30. The high reach 31543.82. The low extended to 31244.36
- The Russell 2000 index rose 2.87 points or +0.13% to 2285.32.
Some winners today included:
- Lam research, +7.46%
- Western Digital, +5.89%
- Micron, +5.02%
- Rack space, +3.87%
- Nvidia, +3.35%
- Square, +3.27%
- Intel, +3.06%
- Intuit, +2.98%
- MasterCard, +2.62%
- Airbnb, +2.45%
- Under armor, +2.45%
- Visa, +2.25%
Disney reported after the close
- revenues beat $16.25 billion vs. $15.93 billion
- earnings-per-share also be with earnings of 0.32% vs. vs. $-0.41 estimate
- Disney added 95 million total Disney+ new subscribers which was higher than the 90.7 billion estimate.
Disney shares are up 1.62% after the close to a new record high.