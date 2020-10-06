Nasdaq erases declines

Facebook at Netflix, resume and more features to portal

The NASDAQ index erased earlier declines and trades marginally higher. The index is currently up 6 points or 0.05% 11338.48. The low price extended to 11277.76





The S&P index is up around 4 points or 0.11% at 3412.56





The Dow is up 107 points or 0.38% at 28259.





A news headline that Facebook was bringing Netflix, Zoom, and more features to its portal helped to reverse the move lower in the NASDAQ index.

