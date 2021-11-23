NASDAQ falls for the second consecutive day. Dow closes higher for the second consecutive day

The S&P and Dow industrial average both rose and are closing higher on the day. The S&P index was down as much as -0.56% at the lows. The Dow industrial average was down -0.21% at its trading lows before rebounding.

The provisional closes are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 194.55 points or 0.55% at 35813.79



S&P index rose 7.74 points or 0.17% at 4690.69



NASDAQ index fell -79.61 points or -0.50% at 15775.15



The Russell 2000 index fell for the fifth day in a row. It fell -3.5 points or -0.15% at 2327.85.







The S&P index was able to extend above its 100 hour moving average at the close at 4686.27.





For the NASDAQ index it trades between its 200 hour moving average at 15571.06, and its 100 hour moving average at 15890.75. The NASDAQ index high tested its 100 hour moving average and found sellers against that level. It would now take a move back above that moving average level to increase its bullish bias.. The NASDAQ index closes nearly 3% from its record high.

