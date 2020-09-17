NASDAQ futures point to a 3% decline now

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq-futures

Stocks set to open sharply lower

The NASDAQ futures fell to a new low and imply a 3% decline. The futures are now implying a -300 points decline.

S&P futures imply a -54 point decline.
Dow futures imply a decline of over 300 points.

Markets are selling off after the Federal Reserve failed to give traders more candy in the form of quantitative easing shifts (i.e. buying longer end to keep a lid on moves higher in rates). On the dovish side, they did imply that rates would stay near 012 at least 2023.
