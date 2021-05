Trades back in the red as the day works toward the close

The NASDAQ index has given up his gains and trades in the red once again. Anegative close would be the 4th straight day to the downside. The current index is trading down -17.8 points or -0.13% at 13615.80.









The S&P index is still up by 10.13 points or 0.24% at 4174.67

The Dow is 137 points or 0.4% of 34269.68