NASDAQ gives up gains. S&P index on pace to close at a record level

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Higher yields weighing on the index

The NASDAQ index has given up all the gains. The current index is trading down -34 points or -0.22% at 16022.57.  A new all-time high price was reached earlier in the session at 16212.20. That took the price up 154.8 points or 0.96%.

NASDAQ index
The NASDAQ index closed at a record high on Friday.

In the other major indices, the S&P index and Dow industrial average are still higher and leading the way. 

  • The Dow is up 305.39 points or 0.86% at 35908.61.
  • The S&P index is up 28.42 points or 0.60% at 476.43
The S&P index made a new all-time high at 4743.83. It is still on track to close at a record level today.
