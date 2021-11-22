NASDAQ gives up gains. S&P index on pace to close at a record level

Higher yields weighing on the index







The NASDAQ index closed at a record high on Friday.

In the other major indices, the S&P index and Dow industrial average are still higher and leading the way.

The Dow is up 305.39 points or 0.86% at 35908.61.

The S&P index is up 28.42 points or 0.60% at 476.43 The S&P index made a new all-time high at 4743.83. It is still on track to close at a record level today.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The NASDAQ index has given up all the gains. The current index is trading down -34 points or -0.22% at 16022.57. A new all-time high price was reached earlier in the session at 16212.20. That took the price up 154.8 points or 0.96%.