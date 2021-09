Joins the Dow and S&P in the red





Looking at the hourly chart above, the price has moved down to test the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the June low. That level comes in at 14483.00. The low price got within five points of that level. A break below that level would target the August 19 low at 14509.32





The NASDAQ index is now turned negative on the day. It currently trades down -4.62 points or -0.03% 14507.63. The low price reached 14488.55.