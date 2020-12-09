NASDAQ has its worst day since October 30

On the positive side, the NASDAQ and S&P index close at record levels yesterday. The Dow industrial average reached an all-time high in trading today at 30319.70. The S&P index and the NASDAQ index also reached all time trading highs before rotating lower.

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index fell 29.44 points or -0.80% at 3672.81. The new all time high reached 3712.39. The low price reached 3660.54.



NASDAQ index fell -243.82 points or -1.94% to 12338.95. The high price reached 12607.14 (a new intraday all time high). The low price extended to 12290.780



Dow fell -105.07 points or -0.35% to 30068.83. The high price reached 30319.70. The low extended to 29951.85

Facebook shares fell all closed off low levels after the FTC announced they were suing the company for monopolistic practices.







Doordash IPO was priced at $102 per share of from $75 last week and opened for trading at $182. The high price reached $195.45. The trading low came in at $163.80. The prices settled at $190 up 86.27% from the IPO price.





Other winners on the day included:

Rite Aid, +7.61%

Rocket, up 4.16%

General Electric, +3.83%



Phillip Morris, +2.38%



Lyft, +2.13%



AT&T, +2.08%



Ford motors, +2.05%



Goldman Sachs, +1.67%

3M, +1.66%



Uber, +1.45%

PNC financial, +1.39%

Home Depot, +1.28%

Citigroup, +0.99%

IBM, +0.05%

Caterpillar, +0.74%

Morgan Stanley, +0.72% Losers on the day included:

